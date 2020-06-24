Monico Vega
Monico Charles Vega "Chuck," 71, passed into his eternal life on June 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Amalia Vega; daughters, Anissa (Will) Holder and Anitta Skul; grandchildren, Brendan (Brittney) Vega, Jaramia (Kayla) Holder, Sienna Holder, Eaven Skul and Chloe Skul; great- grand-children, Maddie, Addie and Skylar; and sister, Jackie (Tom) Tafoya. Predeceased by parents, Monico and Susie Vega; and sister, Katherine (Sonny) Torres. Due to gathering restrictions, private family service. Online condolences at angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 24, 2020.
