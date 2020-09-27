1/1
Monique Martinez
03/20/1992 - 09/21/2020
Monique Martinez, 28, passed away Sept. 21, 2020. She was born March 20, 1992 in Pueblo. She was preceded in death by brothers, Rocky and Jonathan Martinez; grandparents, Rudy Sandoval, Anthony Martinez Sr. and Helen (Dan) Montiel. She was an excellent caregiver. She was a wonderful auntie to her nieces and nephews. She was a super seamstress and great at technology. She enjoyed crafts and baking. She was very loving and giving, willing to help anyone. Monique leaves to cherish her memory her parents, Anthony A. and Aurora (Sandoval) Martinez Jr.; siblings, Matt Vigil, Rae-lene (Eddie) Fresquez, Roxann, Anthony III (Jaelynn), Elijah and Justin Martinez; grandparents, Rachel (Robin) Temeyosa and Pat Sandoval; godchildren, Isaac, Juliette and Tyler; several nieces, nephews, cousins aunts and uncles to include special aunt and uncle, Gary and Shona Albo. Funeral service 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, Angelus Chapel. Limited seating due to gathering restrictions, mask required. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

