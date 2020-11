Or Copy this URL to Share

Morris L. Frison Sr., 86, passed away on Oct. 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by father, Robert; son, Morris Jr.; and daughter, Judy M. (Witt). He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joyce Mae (Hill); daugh-ter, Katherine; mother, Ida; and many grand and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Zoom, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Zoom information: ID 85394028297. Passcode 475690.



