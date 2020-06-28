Myrtle Simms
04/14/202 - 06/20/2020
Myrtle May Simms, 98, was born to Charles Arthur and Hannah Gurrine Little on April 14, 1922, in Trinidad, Colo., moving to Pueblo in 1924. She attended Pueblo schools, graduating from Centennial High School with honors in 1940. She married Robert J. Simms, son of Charles and Flossie Eliz-abeth Simms of Pueblo, in 1940. Myrtle was preceded in death by husband; and sister, Selma Gertrude Holloway; sons-in-law, Ralph Dean Horton and John D. Mc-Laughlin. She is survived by three children, Ruth E. McLaughlin, Shirley Kathleen Horton and Robert (Gaylene) Simms Jr.; sisters-in-law, Ann Simms and Gloria Simms; six grand-children; 10 great-grand-children; six great-great-grandchildren; 14 nieces, 15 nephews, and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Myr-tle's life was centered in faith and family, participating in both the Salvation Army for 14 years and 84 years in the Nazarene denomination. She will be sorely missed. Funeral service, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at First Church of the Nazarene, 84 Stanford. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Live-streaming on church Facebook page. Online condolences at www.MontgomerySteward.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
