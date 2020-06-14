Nadine Caselnova

Nadine (Amato) Caselnova
Nadine (Amato) Caselnova of Pueblo, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, after 101 years of spectacular life. In 1919, Nadine, the second of six children of Italian immigrants, was born in Tabasco, Colo.,, a coal mining camp northwest of Trinidad. The family resettled to Trinidad and Nadine quit high school to care for her ill mother and newborn brother. She taught herself business while working at the family's Amato Lum-beryard and East Movie Theater. She met Ed Caselnova, an officer stationed at the POW camp and they married in 1946. They moved to Pueblo in 1950, built a home, and had two children, Ed and Darlene. They shared 32 years of love until Ed's death in 1978. Nadine was an exceptional woman. In 1954, she was hired for a "man's" job in plumbing at Montgomery Ward. Throughout her 33-year career, Nadine was often recognized for leadership, including Boss of the Year in 1979. Nadine, deeply religious, served in the Catholic Daughters and at the Shrine of St. Therese. She was active in many organizations including the American Businesswoman's Association, serving as an officer and their 1986 Woman of the Year. She cared about community health, volunteering for St. Mary- Corwin Medical Center, Centura Homecare, and SRDA's Lifeline Program. She shared her love of gardening, especially roses, with neighbors and the City Park Garden Club. She was an active member of the Daughters of Isabella and a member of the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum. Family was everything to Nadine. Her kitchen table was the scene of many happy memories. Her family was the beneficiary of her love and advice, as she often said "Life is fragile, so live it to the fullest." Nadine is survived by her children, Ed (Marie) Caselnova and Darlene Cole; grand-children, Chris (Sherry) Cole, Dr. Katherine (Darryn Biggerstaff) Cole, Dr. Caroline (Dr. Laurel) Lenz, Lisa (Richard) Brown; nine great- grand-children, and many cherished nieces, nephews, and friends. A sincere thank you to the loving and caring staff at University Park Care Center, especially Nadine's honey girl, Jessica Tafoya. Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
.