Nadine Mae Habich
Nadine Mae Habich, 91 of Pueblo, passed away peacefully in her home on Nov. 16, 2020. Preceded in death by her son, Frank Habich Jr.; parents, Frank and Angela Zakrasick; and brother, Donald Zakrasick. Nadine is survived by her loving husband, Frank of 68 years; children, Julie (Larry) Schwartz, Ken Habich and Michele (Ken) Hedrick; grandchildren, Michael Schwartz, Jennifer (Marshall) VanderPutten, Sara Schwartz, Britney Reeves, Bridgett Habich, Ian Habich, Maggie Hedrick, Mark Hedrick and Casey (Lori) Habich; great-grandchildren, Juliet VanderPutten, Nicholas VanderPutten, Austin Habich, Akayla Habich, and Aiden Habich; sister-in-law, Marge Zakrasick; brother-in-law, Bill Habich; several nieces and cousins. Nadine was a lifelong Pueblo resident. She worked at the Minnequa Country Club and later at Jackson Chev- rolet as a title clerk. She was a member of KSKJ Lodge, St. Joes Lodge, and Preseren Club. She loved to bake Slovenian pastries, polka dance, take trips with her husband to Laughlin and Cripple Creek, shopping, going for walks and doing word searches. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. Memories and condolences can be left at roselawnpueblo.org. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
