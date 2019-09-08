|
Nancijane Hitchcock
81, of Apache Junction, Ariz., passed away on April 14, 2019, at her son's home. Nanci was born on Feb. 16, 1938, in Wray, Colo. to Leslie Everett Hitchcock and Gladys May Halstead Hitchcock. She married Donald Crone in 1957. They were happily married for 61 years and had six children together. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 14, 2019 in Monte Vista, Colo. for both of them at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 28 Trosper Dr., Monte Vista, Colo., 81144.
