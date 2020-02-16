Home

Nancy Coca

Nancy Coca Obituary
Nancy L. Coca, 68, pas-
sed Feb. 8, 2020, in Denver, Colo. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grand-mother. Nancy is survived by her children, Gina Acosta, Michelle Licata, Shirley Forbes and Amir Alami; stepson, William Martinez.; sib-lings, Margie Montoya, Maxine Maes, Tony Coca, Floyd Coca, Lucille Esquibel, Priscilla Coca, Rosalie Coca, Liz and Bennie Villanueva; and partner, Bill Martinez. Preceded in death by her father, Leopoldo Coca; mother, Mary Lucero; and brother, Paul Coca. Also survived by seven grandchildren, Amity, Taylor, Emily, Isabella, Dylan, Jailani and Luciano; one great-grand-child, Penelope; and numerous nieces and nephews .Nancy had many friends in Denver and Pueblo, and often said "she had lived a great life." Her bright personality and beautiful laugh will be missed by all. She was a fighter and she fought till the very end. Mass, 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2827 Lakeview Ave., Pueblo, CO.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 16, 2020
