Nancy Jean Rivera Nancy Jean Rivera, 70,
- went home to be with the Lord on April 21, 2020. Born June 25, 1949, in Pueblo. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 39 years, Leonard Rivera; father, Walter Olmstead. Survived by her children, Gregg (Beverly) Rivera, Regina Rivera and Anthony (Valerie) Rivera; also survived by her grandchildren, Brianne, Lea, and Dominick; great-grandchildren, Ariyah and Sophia; mother, Ramona Olmstead; siblings, Judy Olmstead, Selena Jaramillo, Kathy Garcia, Gary Olmstead and Alan Olmstead; godson, Frank Jaramillo; numerous nieces, nephews; and her loving dog, Koda. Nancy received her bachelor's degree from the University of Southern Colorado in education and history, and retired from the government printing office of 27 years. She was a strong, intelligent, independent woman. Nancy was a devoted loving mother, was thoughtful, very generous and loved reading. She loved listening to music and spending quality time with her family. Nancy cherished her conversations and companionship with her sister, Selena. She had a great sense of humor, quick wit and was the best storyteller. She left an abundance of lifelong memories. Nancy was very proud of her family and her family loved her dearly. She will be deeply missed. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, there will be no services. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 26, 2020