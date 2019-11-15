|
Nancy Jean Toth was
- born to this world on Dec. 10, 1950 to her parents, Joseph and Jean Toth of Pueblo, Colo. The middle child of three children, Nancy, her older brother Jerry and younger sister Cathy grew up in a home on Cascade Ave. on Pueblo's North Side. Nancy attended Pueblo Centennial High School graduating with the top of her class in 1969. Nancy, having a love for teaching, attended what was then called Southern Colorado State College (now known as CSU Pueblo) where she obtained her bachelor of arts degree in teaching. While attending college, Nancy met and soon married Dave Gacnik also of Pueblo, in 1971. After graduating college, Nancy took her first teaching job at Washington Elementary School in Pueblo in 1975. Nancy continued her 31.5-year teaching career in Pueblo having spent the bulk of her time at Columbian Elementary and Heaton Middle School. In 1976 she gave birth to her first born son, Jason Gacnik. And in 1979, gave birth to her second son, Joseph (Joey) Gacnik. Nancy continued her life as a mother and teacher living by the moto "others before self." It was not uncommon for Nancy to stay late at work providing tutoring sessions for struggling students, or to do without so that her children and family were happy and always taken care of. In her adult life, Nancy enjoyed sewing, painting, and arts and crafts. Nancy went on to win top honors in various sewing and painting categories at the Colorado State Fair. However, Nancy's biggest joy came from raising her two children. Nancy was always there for her kids. Sometimes it was on the other end of a late night phone call, at a school event, or while showing up unexpectedly right when she was needed most, Nancy lived her life making sure every one of her children's needs were met above all else. Nancy immensely enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren, Katie, Mathew, Emma and Jake. On more than one occasion she had to be reined in from spoiling any one of them during birthdays, Christmas or simply for no reason at all other than to remind them how much she truly loved them. In her later years, at great cost to her own health, Nancy dedicated her life as caretaker, to her father Joseph Toth and as with her children and grandchildren, put the life of her father and his well-being above her own. Nancy was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer in the summer of 2018. It was then that Nancy vowed to fight her cancer, undergoing surgery in August and subsequent chemotherapy until December 2018. Nancy's cancer was found to be in remission in the spring of 2019 when after the passing of her beloved father, she moved to La Junta to be nearer to her son and daughter-in- law, Joey and Karen Gacnik and their children, Emma and Jake. In September 2019 Nancy received the grim news that her cancer had returned, this time far worse than before. However Nancy's dedication to others never faltered. She would be the last to ask for help, however the first to offer help to others no matter how bad she was feeling. Nancy succumbed to the cancer and its treatment effects peacefully and went to be with the Lord and savior, surrounded by family and friends, on Nov. 6, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Nancy left behind her son, Jason and his wife, Brenna of Pueblo Colo.; her son, Joey and his wife, Karen and their two children, Emma and Jake of La Junta, Colo.; and grandchildren, Katie and Matthew Aldritt of Pueblo, Colo.; along with countless other lives touched by her tender heart and kindness. As her family and friends move forward we are keenly aware that we are all better having been raised by and known her. As well as we are overcome with joy that her pain is over and that she resides with the Heavenly Father. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Antioch Baptist Church in Pueblo with Pastor Ken Black officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.peacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 15, 2019