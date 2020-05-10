|
74, a long- time resident of Pine, Colo., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday April 28, at Saint Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colo. Nancy was born and raised in Pueblo, Colo., by her parents Joseph and Alice Mendrick. Nancy graduated Pueblo Catholic High School in 1963 and attended CSU-Pueblo. She married Rick Karlinger in 1967, and raised three children. Nancy will be remembered most for her loving devotion and commitment to her faith, family and friends. She was a kind and gentle soul with a beautiful heart, accepting and loving toward everyone she encountered. She cherished animals. She loved her dog Maizee and was also known for her affinity to chocolate. Nancy will be deeply missed by her husband of almost 53 years, Rick Karlinger; children, Timothy Karlinger, Lori Karlinger and Derek Karlinger; grandson, Tanner (Sable) Karlinger- Gladney; brother, Paul Mendrick; and extended members of her Karlinger and Mendrick families. Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be delayed and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Nancy's name to her favorite charities - ASPCA or Food For The Poor.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 10, 2020