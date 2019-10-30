Home

POWERED BY

Services
Angelus Chapel Mortuaries
1102 East Evans Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 544-4368

Nancy Lamas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Lamas Obituary
Nancy Lou Lamas, 86,
went to be with the Lord on Oct. 26, 2019, in Pueblo, Colo. She was born Jan. 7, 1933, in Denver, Colo., to parents Raymond and Lou Hyatt. She was preceded in death by both of her parents. Nancy was a beloved school teacher for district 60 and 70. She was also an avid animal lover who worked for many years at the Pueblo Zoo. She found great joy in spending time with her grandchildren and animals and loved going to the mall to shop at her favorite store, Dillard's. Nancy is survived by her two sons, Sean (Ashley) Lamas and Devin Lamas; grandchildren, Janelle (Josiah) Vigil, Devin (Angelo) Andrini, Joni (Austin) Santistevan, Jayden (Jake) Lamas, Brenden Lamas, Mila Lamas, Orion Lamas, and Avery Lamas; four great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Belmont Lodge and Suncrest Hospice. Nancy has been cremated. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Saturday Nov. 2, 2019, at Angelus Chapel. Family will receive friends at Agape Fellowship following the services. The family asks for memorial donations in lieu of flowers be made directly to the funeral home in Nancy's memory.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now