|
|
Nancy Lou Lamas, 86,
- went to be with the Lord on Oct. 26, 2019, in Pueblo, Colo. She was born Jan. 7, 1933, in Denver, Colo., to parents Raymond and Lou Hyatt. She was preceded in death by both of her parents. Nancy was a beloved school teacher for district 60 and 70. She was also an avid animal lover who worked for many years at the Pueblo Zoo. She found great joy in spending time with her grandchildren and animals and loved going to the mall to shop at her favorite store, Dillard's. Nancy is survived by her two sons, Sean (Ashley) Lamas and Devin Lamas; grandchildren, Janelle (Josiah) Vigil, Devin (Angelo) Andrini, Joni (Austin) Santistevan, Jayden (Jake) Lamas, Brenden Lamas, Mila Lamas, Orion Lamas, and Avery Lamas; four great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Belmont Lodge and Suncrest Hospice. Nancy has been cremated. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Saturday Nov. 2, 2019, at Angelus Chapel. Family will receive friends at Agape Fellowship following the services. The family asks for memorial donations in lieu of flowers be made directly to the funeral home in Nancy's memory.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 30, 2019