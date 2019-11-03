Home

Nancy Lambrecht

Nancy Lambrecht Obituary
Nancy Louise Tullos
Lambrecht, 88, passed
away Oct. 31, 2019. Preceded in death by parents; brother, Charlie Melvin Tullos; and ne-phew, Ronald David Tullos. Survived by ne-phew, Gregory Tullos of Slidell, La; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Nancy was born to William and Mabel (Varnado) Tullos in Varnado (Washington Parish), La., graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University and later received a master's degree from Adams State University of Colorado. She taught high school in Concordia Parish, La. from 1952 to 1956. In 1956, Nancy accepted a job teaching elementary school in Pueblo, Colo., with the idea of staying "a year or two." She retired from Pueblo School District 60 after 32 years. She loved teaching and out of 36 years of teaching, she taught 3rd grade for 28 years. There will be no services in Pueblo. Graveside service, Hilltop Baptist Church Cemetery in Angie, La. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 3, 2019
