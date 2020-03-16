|
Nancy Lee Mosley
81, passed away peacefully from this earth to be with our Lord on Tuesday March 10, 2020. Nancy was born on Sept. 5, 1938, in Fordyce, Ark. but grew up in Long Beach, Calif., and later settled in the state of Colorado with her husband to create their family story. Nancy's life was a hallmark of selfless service as a certified notary public, book keeper, office administrator and most notably a home keeper. She was an excellent cook and baker and delighted in trying new recipes that will continue to be served and enjoyed as passed to her family. Nancy spent many years involved in her children's education and extracurricular activities as a school librarian, school office secretary, room mother, and cheerleader mom. She was resourceful and talented in art, sewing, crochet and knitting. In her younger years she loved to make her children matching clothes and Halloween costumes and countless baby blankets, mittens, caps and decorative doilies. She equally loved the outdoors, camping weekends with her husband and children. Closer to home Nancy enjoyed gardening and tending to rose bushes and potted flowers. An avid reader, she enjoyed this pasttime alongside her husband during the later years of her life that also included motor home traveling, playing Scrabble, Canasta or simply being thankful for God's graces on their back screened porch with the mountain views that surrounded a peaceful life in Colorado City, Colo. Nancy will forever be loved and remembered as she is laid to rest in Las Animas, Colo. She is survived by her husband, John Joe Villalva, of sixty loving years; and seven children, John Ramon, Anthony Louis (Mosley), Michael Vincent, Victor Jesse, Diana Christine, Veronica Jo (King) and Joe Tommy Villalva. Nancy was blessed with three daugh- ters-in-law and a son-in-law begetting her twenty two grandchildren, forty-five great-grand-children, three great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
