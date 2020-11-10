Nancy Lopez,
73, passed away Nov. 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband of nearly 52 years, Larry; children, Janet (Doug) Vilsack of Denver and Greg (Alyssa) Lopez of Arvada; grandchildren, Cassin Vilsack, Stella Lopez and Ana Vilsack; sisters, Susie LeRoy of Lamar and Danna (Dave) Hamling of Perry Park. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Agnes LeRoy. Nancy was born on May 11, 1947, in Paonia, Colo. She had a deep love for the mountains and Western Slope of Colorado and traveled there throughout her life to see her family. Vacations often involved trips in the Subaru listening to John Denver as they drove across Colorado to visit family and friends. She was a master gardener and some of her favorite irises, tulips and roses came from her grandmother's yard in Paonia. Her favorite stories were those of childhood memories with her sisters and her grand- parents' farms on Bone Mesa. Nancy's greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She truly had a special gift with all children and babies, whether of family, friends or strangers. She helped raise many newborns through foster care, and later children from infancy through grade schoolers as a day- care provider. She loved updates that she receiv-ed through the years from family and friends on their children and grand- children for whom she had cared. At any family gatherings new parents often handed their new little ones over to Aunt Nancy. Nancy lived for nearly 19 years with cancer, rarely complaining to anyone about her illness or pain. Her husband, Larry, was her caretaker and best friend. They enjoyed each other's company every day and their love only grew deeper as they faced life's ups and downs together. The family asks that you remember and honor Nancy by taking a walk outdoors, stopping to smell beautiful flowers or practicing kindness to someone in need. The family also wants to thank Dr. Robert Rifkin of Rocky Mountain Cancer Center in downtown Denver who cared for Nancy an amazing 19 years. In lieu of flowers, if desired, please donate to El Centro De Los Pobres or Pueblo Rescue Mission in honor of Nancy's name. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a service will be held in 2021 with date to be determined. Online condolences can be shared at https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/chieftain/