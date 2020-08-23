1/1
Nancy Waterfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Waterfield, a longtime Westcliffe resident, passed away on Aug. 10, of natural causes at the age of 85 in Longmont, Colo. Nancy was born in Denver, where she spent her childhood before graduating from nursing school at the University of Colorado. She and her husband Bob lived in Boulder and raised four children. Free time was often spent in the mountains hiking, camping and skiing. Her professional life revolved around helping others. Starting as a maternity nurse at Boulder Memorial Hospital, spending several years as a hospice nurse providing end of life care, Nancy culminated her nursing career at Kaiser Permanente in Broomfield, Colo. Nancy and Bob spent their retirement in Westcliffe, Colo., where they were beloved in their community and active in their church. She is survived by all her children, Kelly Warren, Ruth Waterfield, Marie Zwart and Tim Waterfield. Per her request, no funeral services will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved