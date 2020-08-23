Nancy Waterfield, a longtime Westcliffe resident, passed away on Aug. 10, of natural causes at the age of 85 in Longmont, Colo. Nancy was born in Denver, where she spent her childhood before graduating from nursing school at the University of Colorado. She and her husband Bob lived in Boulder and raised four children. Free time was often spent in the mountains hiking, camping and skiing. Her professional life revolved around helping others. Starting as a maternity nurse at Boulder Memorial Hospital, spending several years as a hospice nurse providing end of life care, Nancy culminated her nursing career at Kaiser Permanente in Broomfield, Colo. Nancy and Bob spent their retirement in Westcliffe, Colo., where they were beloved in their community and active in their church. She is survived by all her children, Kelly Warren, Ruth Waterfield, Marie Zwart and Tim Waterfield. Per her request, no funeral services will be held.



