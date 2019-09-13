|
|
Natalie Tirzah
52, passed away Sept. 11, 2019, in Pueblo, Colo., after losing a valiant fight with cancer. A true "Army brat," she was born at the Paris-American Hospital in France on Dec. 4, 1966, to parents Jeffry P. Florentine and Gudrun Schminke Florentine and depending upon where her father was stationed, grew up in France, Belgium, Germany and Forts Gordon in Georgia and Carson in Colo., where she attended the Colorado Springs School. In 1982, the family was again stationed in Belgium, where Natalie graduated from SHAPE American High School. She immediately enlisted in the United States Air Force, and was sworn in by her very proud father. Natalie completed basic training in Texas and Mississippi and was then assigned to Beale AFB California. Her next assignment took her back to Europe, where she served in both the Netherlands and Germany. Her enlistment completed, she returned to Colorado to attend Pikes Peak Community College and in 1990 while at PPCC, met her husband-to-be, Shawn Collins. Natalie and Shawn were married five years later at her parents' home in Fountain, Colo. After earning a BS degree in industrial engineering from Colo-rado State University-Pueblo, Natalie was employed by both Southern Pacific Railroad and later, in Washington state, by the Boeing Corporation where she was involved in building Boeing's 747 aircraft. After moving back to Pueblo in 2001 with her husband, daughter, Tirzah and son, Fletcher, Natalie found herself in charge of a summer math lab at Pueblo South High School and realized that teaching math was her true calling. She taught there for 15 years, during which time she earned a master of science degree in statistics from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. In 2018 she began teaching at Fountain- Fort Carson High School until illness forced her into retirement. Natalie is survived by her parents, Jeffry and Gudrun Florentine of Nacogdoches, Texas; her loving husband, Shawn Collins of Pueblo; daughter, Tirzah (Josh) McCullough of Casper, Wyo.; son, Fletcher Collins of the University of Colorado- Boulder; aunts, Judith Patch of Nacogdoches, Texas, Tirzah Florentine of Arvada, Colo.; cousin, Joe Rusin of Conifer, Colo.; brothers-in-law, Jason (Missi) Collins and Cole Collins of Colorado Springs; and by her many colleagues and friends old and new, especially Charity Duran and Allison Olds. A gifted, innovative teacher, Natalie will be missed by the many students whose lives she touched with her challenging, inspiring teaching. Her extensive travels and variety of work experiences shaped the unique perspective she brought to the classroom, and her compassionate support of students in need never wavered. She loved both teaching and the children she taught, and she was loved by them in return. Natalie was intellectually curious, cosmopolitan, witty, kind, brave; a true friend and devoted wife, mother and daughter. She was fun. She had flair, played a mean game of cribbage, read widely and was on a journey toward deep peace. She could explain quadratic equations, make delicious carrot and ginger soup, crochet a cozy afghan. She rescued squirrels, rabbits, cats and a very a large puppy named Ren. For those who loved her she will always be the "swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in the circled flight...the soft stars that shine at night." The family wishes to thank the many doctors and care-givers at St. Mary Corwin Hospital Medical Center and Joni Fair Hospice House who did their very best for Natalie during her last few months. A private memorial service will be held in Worthington, Minn. after interment in the family plot at a later date. In remembrance of her life, donations may be made in Natalie's name to The or to Joni Fair Hospice House.
- Florentine,
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 13, 2019