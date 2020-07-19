Nathan John Ramirez,
37, passed away July 11, 2020. He was born Aug. 12, 1982, in La Junta, Colo., to Sam and Marylou Ramirez. He was a graduate of La Junta High School. He received his associate's degree from OJC and bachelor's degree from CSU-Pueblo in business management. He was employed with ENT Credit Union for 15 years, a member of the Optimist Club and a longtime umpire at Run-yon Field. He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Sam and Marylou; his wife, Olivia Gutierrez; children, Eddie Gutierrez IV and Natasha Gutierrez; grand-daughters, Kenzie and Kenleigh; siblings, Sam (Valerie) Ramirez Jr., Brian (Nicole) Ramirez and Leandra (Josh) Dickinson; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly. Private family service to be held. Visitation, 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, at Angelus Chapel. Masks required. Online condolences at angeluspueblo.com
