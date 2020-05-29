Natividad Deyne
09/26/1948 - 05/23/2020
Natividad "Naty" Deyne, 72, died peacefully on May 23, 2020. Naty is survived by her husband, John; son, BJ (Kayle); grandchildren, Johnathan, Caitlynn and Maddie; as well as many close to her including Andy and Lori Santos and family in the Philippines. Naty was born in the Philippines on Sept. 26, 1948. She enjoyed going to the casino, cooking and spen-ding time with friends and family. She will be remembered as a feisty, friendly and loving wife, mother, grandma and friend. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
