Nellie R. Baros, 53, of Pueblo, passed away on July 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Baros Sr.; son, William A. Baros Jr.; granddaughter, Amillianna Mondragon; father, Archie Bearcub; and mother, Winona Weinberger. She is survived by her children, BillieJo, DustieRae (Lorenzo), Brandi and Mark; 14 grandchildren, many siblings; and numerous other family members. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private family service will be held.



