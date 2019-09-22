|
Nicholas "Nick" Arthur Biernacki. Our blessed
- Lord led Nick home after fighting a brave battle with colon cancer. Nick was our loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He was born in Denver, Colo., and grew up in Colorado Springs, where he was a pioneer in the automotive industry, avid golfer and baseball coach. Living in Colorado Springs Nick played a vital role with Motor Parts which later became Napa Auto Parts. Nick and his wife Sindy moved to Pueblo, Colo. in 1995 where they owned a NAPA Auto Parts store. They sold their business in 2015 to move to Las Vegas, Nev. to be closer to their passion of golf. Nick was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer in July of 2016 where he was a true warrior. Nick is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sindy; daughters, Vikki Biernacki (Darin), Tiffany McKibben (Shawn), Tricia Biernacki and Stacy Keszei (David) and his son, Henry Biernacki; and close family friend, Marra Uehara; grandchildren, Collin, Drew, Taylor, Nick, Henry, Jasmine, and David; and great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Jamison. Nick is also survived by brothers, Michael, Steven, Richard, John and sister, Connie. A celebration of life will be held on Oct. 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. with a service at Divine Redeemer and celebration to follow at Patty Jewett Golf Course. Donations can be made to the or the .
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 22, 2019