Nick Acosta
Nick Acosta, 74, passed away Sept. 29, 2020. A lifetime Pueblo-an, he was born, Dec. 6, 1945, to Maximo and Della (Vigil) Acosta who preceded him in death; along with his son, Dennis Acosta; brothers, Manuel and Rudy Vigil. He was a graduate of Central High School and retired from the CF&I as a millwright. He was very involved in the Steel-workers Local 2102 Union, and was big on politics, always keeping up with today's happenings. Nick enjoyed golfing and sports. He was a true fan for all Colorado Teams. He took great pride in coaching his children in their sports. His idea of vacation was to go watch his grandchildren play all around the country. His biggest joy was his family and his relationship with the Lord. Nick had strong faith and was a believer in Jesus Christ. Nick leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 57 years, Katherine Acosta; children, John Acosta, Jill Doverspike; daughter-in-law, Lisa Acosta; grandchildren, Nicholas, Jordan, Dillon, Ryan (Kerri), Zachary (Chelsea), Max Acosta, Madison and Delaney Doverspike; great-grand- children, Nash, Hunter, Selah and Jace Acosta; siblings, Margie Vigil, Pauline Acosta, Dorothy (Eric) Bubak; in-laws, Phyllis Arellano, Abbie (Richard) Spillman, Anita Mitchell, Shanda Nicodemus; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service, noon, Tuesday Oct., 6, 2020, Pueblo Christian Center. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 4, 2020.
