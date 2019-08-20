|
|
IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory of
Nick Andrew Capritta
August 20, 2019
14 Years Gone
My dear brother,
Now that you are gone
You're no longer here to
Share the bond we had
together
A bond of love and caring
for each other.
Yet something tells us
you are watching over us, now that you are
finally free.
We miss you very much,
my tears I cannot hide.
Yet within my heart,
we feel you are always by our sides, in our ideas
and the way we do things.
Love and miss you
every day.
Sis and Sam
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 20, 2019