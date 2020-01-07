Home

Nick John Dosen

Nick John Dosen Obituary
Nick John Dosen, 88,
passed away on Jan. 3, 2020. He is survived by children, Tom (LaRae) Dosen, Denver, Colo., Terra (Jeff) Riggio, Pueblo, Colo., Cathy (Jim) O'Dorisio and John (Kathy) Dosen, both of Denver, Colo.; grandchildren, Nick (Monica) Dosen and Alex (Morgan) Dosen, Lindsay (Justin) Richardson, Krista (Anthony) Perino, and Frank (Ashleigh) Riggio, Megan, Jessica, and Tyler O'Dorisio, Jake and Luke Dosen; great-grandchildren, Emma, Delilah, Jackson, Tony, and Paisley; sister-in-law, Ann Dosen; brother-in-law, Phillip (Helen) Cozzie of Colorado Springs, Colo.; also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives. Nick was a member of Holy Family Parish of Pueblo. He was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends sharing humor and fun times. Nick served in the United States Army in Korea and was a teacher in District 60 for many years. Funeral Mass, 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Holy Family Church, with interment to follow at Imperial Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers and food, donations may be made to Holy Family Parish in Nick's name. Online condolences, www.tgmccarthy.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 7, 2020
