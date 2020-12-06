Nick Milosavich
passed away Thursday Nov. 27, 2020, at the age of 95. He was a lifelong Pueblo native, born Aug. 25, 1925. He endured many years with a weak heart, no COVID-19. Preceded in death by his wife, Ester (Gomey) Milosavich; parents, Mike and Helen Milosavich; siblings, Walter, Mary and Steve; his sons, Garry and Kenneth Milosavich; and granddaughter, Pamela Milosavich. Survived by his daughter, Nadine (John) Johnson; sons, Mike (Laura) Milosavich and Dennis (Cindy) Milosavich; six grandchildren and four great- grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private service. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org
.