- 33, a lifelong resident of Pueblo. She was born on May 23, 1986, and passed away on Feb. 19, 2020. Nicole was the daughter of Francisco Vargas and Lujean Steph-enson Runco (deceased). She was mother to Draeken Rex Stephenson Ewing and Raliegh Fran-cisco Blue Stephenson Ewing, who are now in the loving care of their father, Joshua Ewing, and the Ewing family. Survived by her loving father; aunts, Ramona Gon-zales, Gloria Vargas-Schuett and Stella Vargas; uncle, Paul Vargas; cou-sins, Crystell Sussex Yohn, Jammie Sussex Halstead, Arika Valero, Aundrea Valero, Dale James Schuett, Joshua Schuett, Able Valero Jr., Pablo Valero and Christopher Gonzales; sisters by love, Gabrielle Skubal, Gina Runco, Gina Cor-sentino, Mary Yarn, Courtney Williams, Tess Carleo-Herrera and Lind-sey Fell. Nicole was a person of great spirit and courage. She impacted the lives of countless people and spread warmth, love and smiles wherever she went. She will be sadly and permanently missed by all her family. Private services. Online condolences, roselawnpueblo.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 8, 2020