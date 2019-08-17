|
|
IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory of
Nile G. (Bud) Scott
12/17/1944 - 8/17/2018
Fly me up
to where you are
Beyond the distant star
I wish upon tonight
To see you smile
If only for awhile
to know you're there
A breath away's not far
To where you are
As my heart holds you
Just one beat away
I cherish all you
gave me everyday
'Cause you are mine
Forever love
Watching me from up above
Loved and missed
so very much -
Joyce, Kim, Mike, Brian, Anne, Dane and Rylan
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 17, 2019