Home

POWERED BY

Nile G. (Bud) Scott

Add a Memory
Nile G. (Bud) Scott In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory of
Nile G. (Bud) Scott
12/17/1944 - 8/17/2018








Fly me up
to where you are
Beyond the distant star
I wish upon tonight
To see you smile
If only for awhile
to know you're there
A breath away's not far
To where you are

As my heart holds you
Just one beat away
I cherish all you
gave me everyday
'Cause you are mine
Forever love
Watching me from up above

Loved and missed
so very much -
Joyce, Kim, Mike, Brian, Anne, Dane and Rylan

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nile's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.