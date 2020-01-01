|
Nina Mykoylayivna Minchenko, 80, passed
- away Dec. 29, 2019. A native of Dniprop-etrovsk, Ukraine, she was born May 23, 1939, to proud parents, Mykolay and Ustenia Drizhd. Both preceded her in death along with her husband, Mykolay Minchenko. Nina enjoyed cooking, cleaning and tanning, but most of all, she loved being with her daughter and son-in-law. Nina is survived by her daughter, Valentina (Her-bert) Maczollek of Pu-eblo. At her request, cremation with no formal services.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 1, 2020