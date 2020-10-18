Nina Ann Stevens,
74, was born Aug. 18, 1946, in Beloit, Wis. and passed away Oct. 15, 2020, in Pueblo, Colo. Survived by husband, Gary Lee Stevens; children, Tina Barker and Scott Stevens; siblings, Carla Wendler and Bill Pellegrino; daughter-in-law, Carly Stevens; and grandchildren, Madison, Ayden and Ava. Preceded in death by parents, Joe and Kate Pellegrino; and brother, Mike (Robin) Pellegrino. Nina was a L&D nurse for 40 years at J.C. Lincoln Hospital in Phoenix, Ariz. and member of the Pride City Quilt Guild, Pueblo West Quilt Guild, Colorado Quilt Council and Amer-ican Quilt Association. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, in the Montgomery & Steward Funeral Chapel. In lieu of food and flowers, memorials may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
.