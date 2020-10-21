1/
Nina Stevens
Nina A. Stevens, 74. Ser- vice, 1 p.m. today, Montgomery & Steward Chap

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
October 18, 2020
Gary, Scott, Carly and family,
We are so sorry for your lost. Our prayers are with you. May the angels comfort you all in your time of grief.
Heather Mailloux Rehl
Friend
October 17, 2020
Gary and family, I am truly sorry for your loss and our loss. I will miss her smile at the pool,I I will miss her wealth of information she always passed on about health related questions when asked. I will miss Nina! You are in my thought and prayers.
Darcy
Darcy Hegreness
Friend
