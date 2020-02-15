Home

POWERED BY

NINA ZABELLA GONZALES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NINA ZABELLA GONZALES In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
In loving memory of
Nina Zabella Gonzales
7-17-2015 - 2-15-2016








We are sending
a dove to Heaven
with a parcel on its wings
Be careful
when you open it
It's full of beautiful things.
Inside are a million kisses
Wrapped up
in a million hugs
To say how much
we miss you
And send you all our love.
We hold you close
within our hearts
And there you will remain
To walk with us
throughout our lives
Until we meet again.
Love,
Poppy Jim, Nana Linda and the entire
Rodriguez family

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -