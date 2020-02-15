|
|
IN MEMORIAM
In loving memory of
Nina Zabella Gonzales
7-17-2015 - 2-15-2016
We are sending
a dove to Heaven
with a parcel on its wings
Be careful
when you open it
It's full of beautiful things.
Inside are a million kisses
Wrapped up
in a million hugs
To say how much
we miss you
And send you all our love.
We hold you close
within our hearts
And there you will remain
To walk with us
throughout our lives
Until we meet again.
Love,
Poppy Jim, Nana Linda and the entire
Rodriguez family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 15, 2020