Nola Gae Long, 63, of Pueblo passed away on Nov. 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Blair Sr. and Norma Long. She is survived by her brother, Robert (LaRae) Long; nieces and nephews, Curtis (Rachel) Long, Adam (Danielle) Long, Jennifer (Nick) Kelly, and Amy (Kyler) Crox-ford; numerous extended family and friends. Nola loved her pets and was an Australian Shepard enthusiast. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Viewing, 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, in rotations of 5-person, 15-minute increments. Private family service with live-stream through Facebook at Romero Family Funeral Home, Pueblo and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo, 10 a.m. Thursday. Interment to follow, Roselawn Cemetery.



