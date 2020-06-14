Norma Jean Bunting was born Nov. 20, 1930, in Utley-ville, Colo. She passed away peacefully in her home in Pueblo, surrounded by her loving family, on June 10, 2020. Her com-mitment to Jesus was without question. Norma Jean is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, four children, 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Her funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at Imperial Funeral Home in Pueblo. Full obituary at imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 14, 2020.