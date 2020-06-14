Norma Bunting
11/20/1930 - 06/10/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Jean Bunting was born Nov. 20, 1930, in Utley-ville, Colo. She passed away peacefully in her home in Pueblo, surrounded by her loving family, on June 10, 2020. Her com-mitment to Jesus was without question. Norma Jean is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, four children, 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Her funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at Imperial Funeral Home in Pueblo. Full obituary at imperialfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Imperial Funderal Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 82005
(719) 564-0920
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved