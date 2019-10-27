Home

Norma Charles


10/10/1926 - 10/22/2019
Norma Lee Charles, born
in Pueblo, Oct. 10, 1926, passed away Oct. 22, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Emery H. and Florence A. Fisk; sister, Jacqueline (Johnny) Lake; nephew, John Lake; and her loving husband of 64 years, Claude "Chuck" Charles. Survived by her children, Emery Van Zandt of Idyllwild, Calif., and Marilee (Richard) Roldan of Pueblo; grandchildren, Kyle Jaber of Hudson Oaks, Texas, Kari Roldan of Temple, Texas, Jeff (Alex) Van Zandt and Jason Van Zandt of Austin, Texas, and Ryan Van Zandt, of California; great-grand-child, Sophia Van Zandt of Texas; numerous other family members, with special thanks to caregiver and niece, Shirley Charles-Hall. Norma was an LPN at St. Mary-Corwin before she retired. She loved to go on long vacations with her husband in their fifth-wheel trailer, as well as fishing, dancing, concerts, football, and computers. Special thanks to Life Care Center staff and the Sangre de Christo Hospice. Cremation has taken place at Roselawn Crematory. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences, roselawnpueblo.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 27, 2019
