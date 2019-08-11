Home

8/28/1926 - 8/6/2019
Norma Fogel Obituary
Norma Jean Fogel passed
away Aug. 6, 2019, in Pueblo. She was born Aug. 28, 1926, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Wade and LaDoris Hess. Norma was a classy, well-organized woman. She belonged to the Red Hat Society, enjoyed bird watching, crocheting and volunteered making hats and blankets for newborns. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Michael; and son, Glenn. Her survivors include her son, Brian (Penny) Fogel; daugh-ter-in-law, Debra Fogel; grandchildren, Michael and Andrea; sister, Wanda Donnon; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. At her request, cremation has taken place and no public services are planned. Online condolences at davismortuary.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 11, 2019
