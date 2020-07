90, born July 7, 1930, in Greely County Kansas. Passed away on July 19, 2020. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Curtis G Baker Jr. Survived by her brother, Bill and his wife, Barbara Davison; and sister Betty Grove; children, Mike and Margaret Baker, Patty and Joe Butkovich, Gary and Carolyn Baker, Randy and Nancy Baker, Beth and Jim Robeda, 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service was held on July 23, 2020. Memorial donations can be made in Norma's name to Sangre de Christo Hospice. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com