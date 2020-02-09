|
Norma "Darlene" Shifflet,
- born July 5, 1929, in Manter, Kan., to Charles and Gladys Bitner. She passed away at home in Loveland, Colo., on Oct. 18, 2019. Darlene was preceded in death by her eternal companion, Bob; two children, Karen and Kent; numerous relatives and friends. Darlene was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints and served happily in numerous callings throughout her life. She spent the majority of her life in Pueblo, obtaining her bachelor's degree from what is now Colorado State University- Pueblo. She retired at the age of 79 from SRDA in Pueblo, Colo., a job that she spoke of often after her retirement and enjoyed so much. Besides spending time with her family, Darlene loved being outside enjoying the sun and always tended to a beautiful rose garden. She was known for her quiet sense of humor, love of reading, doing laundry and her unwavering love and care of her husband. She showed faith and strength in all of life's challenges. Her joy in life after her husband died were her grandchildren and great- grandchildren and their visits to her. She described her life as very blessed and always looked for the positive in all situations. Darlene was laid to rest next to her eternal love, Bob, at Imperial Memorial Gardens in Pueblo, Colo. Per her request, no services were held. Darlene was an avid supporter of Wounded Warriors, dog rescue, hospice services, and senior resources, and gave as she could to support their endeavors.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 9, 2020