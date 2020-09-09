1/1
Norman Butorac
Norman Butorac, 89, passed away to be with Jean, his wife of 46 years, on Sept. 4, 2020. He leaves behind three children, Judy, Barbara and Matt; five grandchildren and four great- grandchildren. He was born in Canon City, joined the Navy in 1950, married Jean Callin in June 1955 and retired from CF&I after 30 years. It was an honor to call him son, husband, father and friend. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at Imperial Memorial Gardens. Donations in Norman's honor may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolencesmay be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
