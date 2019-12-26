|
Norman L. "Red" Crawford,
- born Aug. 13, 1932, in Sedan, Kan., went to be with the Lord Dec. 20, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Edith Crawford; three brothers; wife, Mary E. Crawford; second wife, Connie Crawford; and son, Norton Updegraff. Survived by children, Julius (Chip) and Carolyn Updegraff, Bonnie Godack and Bob Emmel, Jeff and Becky Stockton and Patty Updegraff Bond; numerous grandchildren, great-grand-children, great-great-grandson and three sisters. Service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Imperial Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 26, 2019