Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Imperial Funeral Home and Cemetery

Norman L. Crawford


1932 - 2019
Norman L. Crawford Obituary
Norman L. "Red" Crawford,
born Aug. 13, 1932, in Sedan, Kan., went to be with the Lord Dec. 20, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Edith Crawford; three brothers; wife, Mary E. Crawford; second wife, Connie Crawford; and son, Norton Updegraff. Survived by children, Julius (Chip) and Carolyn Updegraff, Bonnie Godack and Bob Emmel, Jeff and Becky Stockton and Patty Updegraff Bond; numerous grandchildren, great-grand-children, great-great-grandson and three sisters. Service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Imperial Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 26, 2019
