O'Bera J. Caruso

O'Bera J. Caruso Obituary

O'Bera J. Caruso, 95,
passed away April 16, 2020. Survived by her sister-in-law, Phyllis Valencia of Pueblo; nephews, Kenneth Valencia of Texas and Doug Valencia of Pueblo; niece, Lori Valencia of Dallas, Texas; great-nephew, Kyle Valencia; numerous cousins; longtime friend, Richard Harris; and caregiver, Phyllis Ortiz. Preceded in death by her husband, Frank Caruso. O'Bera was born to Zula and Louis Garbarino on April 6, 1925, in Canton, Miss. She was a founding member of TOPS and one of the original families of Holy Family Parish. Viewing, 4 to 6 p.m. today in the Montgomery & Steward Funeral Chapel. A private graveside will be held. Memorial Mass to be announced at a later date. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 21, 2020
