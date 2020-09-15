Orion Ralph Birch,
77, passed away Sept. 11, 2020. Survived by his wife, Alice Birch; children, Louis (Kathleen) Birch, Jamie (Julie) Birch, D'Anna (Mark) Schmidt and Michael (Jennie) DiGrado; 10 grandkids; brothers, Gary (Cheryl) Birch, Launnie (Elizabeth) Birch, Karl (Robin) Birch; brother-in-law, Jimmy (Mary Ann) Clementi; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Madesta Birch; brothers- in-law, Johnny and Joe Clementi; sisters-in-law, Julia Reagan and Sharon Salvo. Orie was born Nov. 28, 1942, in Pueblo. He retired from CF&I, after 40 years of service, serving in various roles from production to management. He enjoyed bowling, golfing cooking and family. Private services will be held. Online condolences and livestreaming on his obituary page, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at www.MontgomerySteward.com