Orlinda "Orlie" Guzman, 88, of Pueblo, passed away on Sept. 8, 2020, at home with her family at her side. She was born in San Luis, Colo., on Sept. 23, 1931. She was preceded in death by her husband, Enrique Guzman; children, Linda Cordova, twins Larry and Gary Cordova, Richard Cordova and Marcella Alarid; parents, Adolfo and Maria Garduno; siblings, Carmen DeHerrera, Patricia Martinez and Tomas Garduno. She is survived by her children, Mabel, Joyce (Tom), Debbie (Lorenzo), Robert, Errol (Donna), Lawrence, Frank and Anthony; 26 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grand-children; countless, nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Orlinda lived a full and eventful life. She was very social and loved to hang out with family and friends. She enjoyed music, travel, going out to eat and doughnuts. She also enjoyed parties, sewing and cooking. She loved collecting everything under the sun. Orlinda, Mom, Grandma, Tia and Friend will be forever loved and deeply missed. Private family service, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, with Live Stream through Facebook and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home-Pueblo.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store