Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552

Pamela Courtney


10/25/1951 - 10/11/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Courtney Obituary
Pamela Renee Courtney,
67, passed away Oct. 11, 2019. Survived by father, Robert (Ellie) Courtney; son, Jacob Ortiz-Courtney; special niece, Stacy (Tom) Paris; grandnieces, Zoey and Avery Paris; sis-ter/friend, Susan Coulson; siblings, Robert Courtney II, Paula Hornstein, Rheann (Bill) Shine and Scott Courtney; close friends, Donnie and Vickie Moore and Terry and Ann Widener; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grand-nephews. Preceded in death by mother, Charlotte Colvin; and stepfather, Lee Colvin. Pam was born Oct. 25, 1951, in Vallejo Naval Base, Calif., and worked for 42 years in Pueblo District 60 Schools. She enjoyed spending time with nieces and nephews making memories, loved coa-ching and working with kids. Pam enjoyed the river, Cripple Creek trips with friends, watching the Denver Broncos and every stranger she met became a friend. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. Mem-orials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hos-pital. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now