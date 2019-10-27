|
|
Pamela Renee Courtney,
- 67, passed away Oct. 11, 2019. Survived by father, Robert (Ellie) Courtney; son, Jacob Ortiz-Courtney; special niece, Stacy (Tom) Paris; grandnieces, Zoey and Avery Paris; sis-ter/friend, Susan Coulson; siblings, Robert Courtney II, Paula Hornstein, Rheann (Bill) Shine and Scott Courtney; close friends, Donnie and Vickie Moore and Terry and Ann Widener; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grand-nephews. Preceded in death by mother, Charlotte Colvin; and stepfather, Lee Colvin. Pam was born Oct. 25, 1951, in Vallejo Naval Base, Calif., and worked for 42 years in Pueblo District 60 Schools. She enjoyed spending time with nieces and nephews making memories, loved coa-ching and working with kids. Pam enjoyed the river, Cripple Creek trips with friends, watching the Denver Broncos and every stranger she met became a friend. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. Mem-orials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hos-pital. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 27, 2019