Pamela Frances Gonzalez
Pamela Frances Gonzalez, beloved mother of Samantha Gonzalez and Thomas Pencis, passed away peacefully Aug. 17, 2020, surrounded in love by her family. Pam was preceded in death by Ralph "Blackie" Gonzalez, Caroline Cisneros, Armando S. Rodriguez, Rudy "Buster" Vasquez and Melissa Arriaga. Pam was born on March 9, 1974, in Fort Ord, Calif., returning to Pueblo, Colo., as an infant. She was a devoted mother to Sammie and Thomas, loving daughter to Christy (Cisneros) and Kenny Gonzalez, sister to Nadine Gonzalez Rodriguez, and aunt to Armando Rodriguez. Pam was a Centennial High School graduate (1992), and then she continued her education at PCC, completing a LPN associates degree. She was a vibrant staple of The Favorite Tavern, where she bartended for many years. Pam was also a U.S. Armed Forces veteran, serving in the Army, stationed in Anchorage, Ala. As an LPN, Pam worked as a nurse for over 18 years, giving comfort and care to countless patients and their families. Pam was known as a beautiful, hard-working, loving mother, sister, cousin and loyal friend, and possibly the world's biggest Prince fan. In life, Pam was always on the go, working two jobs and raising two children, but she always found joy in caring and helping others and bringing an infectious smile and laughter to all. Sadly, Pam was unable to survive stage four metastatic cancer and was lost to us. Due to COVID limitations, Pam will be remembered in a private celebration of life Mass, 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with Live Stream through Facebook and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home-Pueblo.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
