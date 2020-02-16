|
Pamela Sue (Day) Rafter,
- 57, passed away Feb. 14, 2020. Pam was born in Pueblo on April 1, 1962. She attended Pueblo Public Schools and graduated from East High School in 1980. She attended the University of Southern Colorado for three years, studying psychology. In 1984, she moved to Greeley, Colo., and grad-uated from Aims Community College in 1985, with an A.A.S. in business management. She worked as an accountant for three years at Great Plains Chemical Company after taking and certifying in advanced accounting disciplines. She was completing her psychology degree at the time of her passing. In 1986, she married M.D. (Mick) Rafter in Pueblo, and they resided in Greeley, after their marriage. In 1988, the family moved to Houston, Texas, for one year and returned to Colorado and resided in Castle Rock since 1989. She worked at Douglas County High School for ten years leaving there in 2018. She is survived by her loving husband, Mick; her loving daughter, Chelsea Lynn (Nick) Frey of Pueblo; loving daughter, Micah Danielle Rafter of Pueblo; her loving and wonderful grandson, Master Karsten Frey also of Pueblo; her loving sister, Cindy (Lyle) Schmidt of Windsor, Colo.; her mother, Cleo Day of Pueblo; her brother, Bobby (Roxanne) Day of Pueblo, Greg (Nora) Day of Pueblo; and many nieces and nephews. A Christian burial service will be held at the Im-perial Garden Cemetery in Pueblo and will be presided over by Pastor Chris Mathis of Epiphany Lutheran Church in Castle Rock. Pam will be interned near her father at Imperial Gardens. Celebration of Life, 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Imperial Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com.
