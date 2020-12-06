Pascle "Pat" Griesan











Pascle "Pat" Griesan, 105, of Pueblo, born Dec. 20, 1914, passed away peace- fully Nov. 23, 2020. He was preceeded in death by his wife of 70 years, Lola Griesan; his parents, Cosmo and Rose Griesan; sisters, Ann Hagedohm and Lena Clark; brother, Frank Griesan; nephew, Nick Griesan; and beloved son, Marvin Griesan. He is survived by his children, Kathryn (Lee) Schermerhorn, Gloria (Steve) Eller, Sheila (Steve) Ketterman, Raymond Griesan and Thomas (Jean) Griesan; as well as 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Pascle was awarded the Bronze Star for exceptionally meritorious service as a Personnel Sergeant of Headquarters Battery, 197th AAA Weapons Battalion in World War II, including D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge. No services.