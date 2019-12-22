|
|
Pat Douglas O'Brien, 75,
- of Pueblo, passed away on Dec. 10, 2019. Pat was born in Dawson County, Texas, on Oct.. 2, 1944, to Thelma Lorane Gibson O'Brien and Connie "Pat" O'Brien. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Carol Loy Harrison. Pat graduated from Texas Tech and earned his Masters Degree from Texas A&M. He worked hard and enjoyed life. Pat worked as an appraiser, real estate agent and feedlot manager. He rode motorcycles and flew airplanes. Pat battled health problems and still found energy to volunteer. He was honored as Colorado CASA's (Court Appointed Special Advocates) 2018 Volunteer of the Year. He took on seven cases and eight children over the three years he was a CASA volunteer. Pat was a faithful member of Family Worship Center in Pueblo. Pat was a true gentleman. His bright smile, friendly personality and smooth Texas drawl will be missed by many friends, business associates and volunteers. No service is planned. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 22, 2019