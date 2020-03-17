|
|
IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory Of
U.S. Marine
Patric Christopher Lukehart
3/18/1974 - 3/17/2017
Celebrating your 3rd
pain free year in Heaven today, and your 46th
birthday tomorrow.
Gifted son, brother
and father.
Everyone who ever met you can never forget you.
Everyone who ever loved you, loves you still.
God gave you a special voice and perfect pitch to go with it. All who heard you lift that voice in song were amazed at the sound, and your song goes on!
Heaven's choir never sounded sweeter!
You are forever
in our hearts,
The Barcelon, Batson, Glanville, Hinkle and Lukehart Families.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 17, 2020