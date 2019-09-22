Home

Patricia Anaya


05/30/1947 - 09/17/2019
Patricia Anaya Obituary
Patricia A. "Patti" Anaya,
72, Passed away Sept. 17, 2019. A lifetime Pueblo-an, she was born May 30, 1947, to proud parents, Lorin and Bonnie (Meeks) Oliver. Both preceded her in death along with her loving husband of 51 years, Robert D. Anaya I; and her sib-lings, Lorin Oliver and Edna Oliver. Patti retired from the Board of Water Works, as a Customer Service Rep. She was an amazing grandmother. Her grandkids were her life. She enjoyed every moment with them, shopping, listening to music, going to the mountains, riding 4-wheelers and sharing stories with each of them. Patti is survived by her children, Lynette (Bill) Holt and Robert "Bubba" (Holly) Anaya; grandchildren, Lauryn, Kyle and Marissa; her brother, Joey Oliver; several other relatives and friends who loved and will miss Patti, as she has now joined her loving husband. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 25, 2019, Angelus Chapel. Pastor Shane Cannon officiating, Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Online condolences www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 22, 2019
